Alex Noren shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Alex Noren hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-5 first, Noren's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Noren's 89 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Noren hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Noren's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.