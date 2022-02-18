Adam Scott delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the Genesis Invitational

Adam Scott hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Scott finished his day tied for 4th at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Adam Scott had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Scott's 141 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Scott had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 6 under for the round.