Adam Schenk shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Adam Schenk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 90th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Schenk at 1 under for the round.

Schenk hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Schenk chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.