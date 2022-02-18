Adam Long shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Adam Long hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Long got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Long's tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 242 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Long chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Long had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Long's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.