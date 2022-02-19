Adam Hadwin shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 99th at 4 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 236-yard par-3 fourth green, Hadwin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadwin at even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Hadwin's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Hadwin hit his 111 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 over for the round.