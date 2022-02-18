Abraham Ancer shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Ancer had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.