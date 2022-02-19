Aaron Wise putts well in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Aaron Wise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Aaron Wise hit an approach shot from 210 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Wise chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wise had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.