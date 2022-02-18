Aaron Rai shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Aaron Rai hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rai had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Rai took a drop on his tee. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and one putting for bogey. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.