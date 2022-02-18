Aaron Beverly shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Aaron Beverly hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Beverly finished his day in 119th at 14 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Beverly chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Beverly to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Beverly chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Beverly to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Beverly had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beverly to 1 under for the round.

Beverly got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Beverly to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Beverly's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Beverly reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Beverly at even-par for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Beverly had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Beverly to 1 over for the round.

At the third, 434-yard par-4, Beverly hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Beverly to 2 over for the round.

Beverly got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beverly to 3 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Beverly had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beverly to 3 over for the round.