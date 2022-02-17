Xander Schauffele shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Xander Schauffele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Schauffele had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Schauffele's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Schauffele's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.