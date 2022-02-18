6-over 77 by Wyndham Clark in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Wyndham Clark hit 5 of 14 fairways and 4 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day in 120th at 6 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Clark hit an approach shot from 199 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

Clark got a double bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 5 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Clark's tee shot went 155 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.