Will Zalatoris rebounds from poor front in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Will Zalatoris hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

Will Zalatoris had a fantastic chip-in on the 192-yard par-3 14th. His his second shot went 36 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.

Zalatoris got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 18th, Zalatoris's tee shot went 300 yards to the native area, his second shot went 116 yards to the right rough, and his approach went 50 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Zalatoris's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Zalatoris chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Zalatoris hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.