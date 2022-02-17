Vince Whaley shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Vince Whaley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 105th at 4 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 273 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Whaley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Whaley had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Whaley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Whaley chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Whaley hit his 86 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Whaley hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Whaley's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 166-yard par-3 16th green, Whaley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Whaley at 4 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Whaley to 4 over for the round.