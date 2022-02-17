Viktor Hovland shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 61st at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Hovland hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 first. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Hovland had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Hovland's tee shot went 214 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 sixth green, Hovland suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hovland at even for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even for the round.