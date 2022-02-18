Troy Merritt shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Troy Merritt hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 61st at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Merritt chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, Merritt missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt hit a tee shot 239 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Merritt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Merritt to even for the round.