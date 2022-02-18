  • Troy Merritt shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Troy Merritt makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Troy Merritt's impressive approach from behind tree and birdie at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Troy Merritt makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.