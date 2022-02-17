Tony Finau comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Tony Finau hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Finau finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Tony Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Finau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Finau hit his 89 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Finau to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, Finau missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.