Tom Hoge shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Tom Hoge hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 97th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Hoge's tee shot went 172 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 475-yard par-4 18th, Hoge went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Hoge's his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoge had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.