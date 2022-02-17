Thomas Pieters shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Thomas Pieters hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pieters finished his day tied for 89th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Pieters reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pieters to 1 under for the round.

Pieters got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pieters to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Pieters's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 18th, Pieters got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Pieters to 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Pieters reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pieters to 2 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Pieters had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pieters to 3 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Pieters reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pieters to 2 over for the round.

Pieters got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pieters to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Pieters's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pieters to 2 over for the round.