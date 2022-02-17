  • Thomas Pieters shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Thomas Pieters makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Thomas Pieters sends in 16-footer for birdie at Genesis

