Taylor Pendrith shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Taylor Pendrith hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 89th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Pendrith took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot onto the green and three putting for bogey. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 18th, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 over for the round.