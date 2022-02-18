Taylor Moore shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Taylor Moore hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Moore hit an approach shot from 265 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Moore hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Moore's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Moore's 90 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.