Talor Gooch shoots 6-over 77 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Talor Gooch hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 111th at 6 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 first, Gooch hit his 192 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

Gooch tee shot went 215 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Gooch went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his triple bogey. He hit his sixth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gooch to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gooch had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 6 over for the round.