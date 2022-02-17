Sungjae Im shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 61st at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Im's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.