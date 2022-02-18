Si Woo Kim shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, Kim missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.