Sergio Garcia shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Sergio Garcia hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 61st at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the par-5 first, Garcia's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Garcia chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Garcia hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Garcia's his second shot went 5 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Garcia had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Garcia to even for the round.