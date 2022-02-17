  • Sergio Garcia shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Sergio Garcia makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
    Sergio Garcia sinks 28-footer for birdie at Genesis

