Sepp Straka shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Sepp Straka hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 97th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Straka's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Straka chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Straka went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Straka hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Straka to 3 over for the round.