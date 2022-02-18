Sebastián Muñoz putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Sebastián Muñoz hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the par-5 first, Sebastián Muñoz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Muñoz's 166 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.