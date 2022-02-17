  • Seamus Power shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Seamus Power makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Seamus Power opens with birdie at Genesis

