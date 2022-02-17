Seamus Power shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Seamus Power hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Power chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

Power got a double bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Power's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Power reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Power at 2 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Power got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Power's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Power chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.