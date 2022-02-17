Scottie Scheffler putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Scottie Scheffler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his day tied for 2nd at 5 under with Max Homa, Cameron Young, and Jordan Spieth; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Scottie Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Scheffler hit his 110 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 first, Scheffler's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Scheffler's 138 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.