  • Scottie Scheffler putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • Following his opening-round, 5-under 66 at The Genesis Invitational 2022, Scottie Scheffler talks about the emotions after his win at the WM Phoenix Open and continuing the hot play at Riviera on Thursday.
    Interviews

    Scottie Scheffler interview after Round 1 at Genesis

    Following his opening-round, 5-under 66 at The Genesis Invitational 2022, Scottie Scheffler talks about the emotions after his win at the WM Phoenix Open and continuing the hot play at Riviera on Thursday.