Scottie Scheffler putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 17, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Scottie Scheffler interview after Round 1 at Genesis
Following his opening-round, 5-under 66 at The Genesis Invitational 2022, Scottie Scheffler talks about the emotions after his win at the WM Phoenix Open and continuing the hot play at Riviera on Thursday.
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Scottie Scheffler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his day tied for 2nd at 5 under with Max Homa, Cameron Young, and Jordan Spieth; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Scottie Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Scheffler hit his 110 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 first, Scheffler's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Scheffler's 138 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
