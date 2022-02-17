Scott Stallings shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Scott Stallings hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 89th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

Stallings got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Stallings hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stallings at 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Stallings's 152 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.