Scott Piercy comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Scott Piercy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Piercy finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

At the 315-yard par-4 10th, Scott Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt saving par. This put Scott Piercy at even for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Piercy had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Piercy's 190 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Piercy had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.