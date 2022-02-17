Sam Ryder shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Sam Ryder hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Ryder hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Ryder chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

Ryder's tee shot went 214 yards to the native area and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.