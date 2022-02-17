Sam Burns finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Sam Burns hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 61st at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the par-5 11th, Burns's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Burns hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.