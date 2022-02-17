  • Sam Burns finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns nearly aces No. 14 at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.