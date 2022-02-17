Sahith Theegala rebounds from poor front in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Theegala finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

Sahith Theegala hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Theegala's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Theegala chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Theegala hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.