Ryan Palmer shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Ryan Palmer hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 105th at 4 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 331 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Palmer's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Palmer's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 17th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Palmer hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Palmer to 3 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 4 over for the round.