Russell Knox shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Russell Knox hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Knox had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Knox's 196 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Knox had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

After a 222 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Knox chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.