Russell Henley shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 17, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 17, 2022
Highlights
Russell Henley's tee shot to 3 feet sets up birdie at Genesis
In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Russell Henley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 77th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 second, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to even for the round.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Henley's tee shot went 246 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Henley hit his tee shot 239 yards to the native area on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.
On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 over for the round.
At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Henley hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Henley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.
