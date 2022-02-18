Rory McIlroy putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Rory McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to even-par for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.