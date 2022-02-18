7-over 78 by Roger Sloan in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Roger Sloan hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day in 118th at 7 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

Sloan got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Sloan's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Sloan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sloan at 4 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Sloan hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 first. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 4 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Sloan's tee shot went 248 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 6 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Sloan's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.