6-over 77 by Robert Streb in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Robert Streb hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 111th at 6 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Streb's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Streb's tee shot went 244 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Streb chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 4 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Streb's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 6 over for the round.