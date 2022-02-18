Robert MacIntyre finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Robert MacIntyre hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his day tied for 61st at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, MacIntyre chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, MacIntyre's 156 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, MacIntyre got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

MacIntyre got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving MacIntyre to even-par for the round.