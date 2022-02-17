Rickie Fowler shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Rickie Fowler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 61st at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Fowler had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

Fowler tee shot went 238 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Fowler's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Fowler went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Fowler chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.