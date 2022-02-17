Peter Malnati putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Peter Malnati hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Peter Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Malnati's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Malnati's 143 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Malnati's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.