Paul Casey shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Paul Casey hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

At the 315-yard par-4 10th, Casey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Casey chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Casey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.