Patton Kizzire putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Patton Kizzire hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Patton Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

Kizzire got a double bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.