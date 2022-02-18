Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Patrick Rodgers hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Rodgers's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rodgers had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.