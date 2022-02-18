Patrick Reed shoots 6-over 77 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Patrick Reed hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 111th at 6 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Reed hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reed chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Reed hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 4 over for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, Reed missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Reed to 5 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 6 over for the round.