Patrick Cantlay shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Patrick Cantlay hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 first, Cantlay hit his 190 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Cantlay's 151 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Cantlay's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Cantlay at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Cantlay had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.