Pat Perez shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Pat Perez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Perez chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Perez's 149 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Perez chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Perez got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Perez to even for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.