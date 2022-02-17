Nick Watney shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Nick Watney hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 61st at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Watney had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Watney's tee shot went 258 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Watney hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Watney got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.