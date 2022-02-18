Mito Pereira shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Mito Pereira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Pereira's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Pereira had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.